LogiPharma boosts interactive sessions by 27%

LogiPharma, aconference for pharmaceutical and life sciences supply chains, is urging delegates to be ready to debate the sector’s most pressing topics including AI, tariffs and sustainability, at the event’s forthcoming edition in Vienna.

Last year, attendees told organisers in a post-event survey that they wanted more opportunities to engage directly. In response, the 2026 programme has been redesigned so participants can actively alter discussions rather than simply listen.

With geopolitical pressures, the growing influence of AI on the workforce and heightened regulatory scrutiny around sustainability reshaping global supply chains, the need for knowledge sharing across the pharmaceutical community has never been greater. By introducing new formats encouraging dialogue and peer to peer exchange, LogiPharma 2026 aims to tackle some of the industry’s most nuanced and urgent questions.

The conference features a variety of interactive session formats including town hall discussions, Oxford debates and specialised round tables, all designed to put the audience’s voice front and centre. Ticket holders will experience a mix of open forum discussions and focused debates, creating opportunities for progressive conversations that could outline the future of the industry.

“LogiPharma is a manifesto for an industry in a state of rapid evolution,” said Ben Sharples, event director at LogiPharma. “As pharmaceutical supply chains navigate global economic challenges, technological change and increasing regulatory pressure, fostering debate and meaningful conversation is at the heart of what makes this event so vital. Giving the community a voice in shaping these discussions is central to everything we do and will continue to determine our agenda in 2026 and beyond.”

Town hall panels will prioritise audience Q&A with discussions led by questions submitted during the session rather than pre-prepared talking points. Interactive digital tools will allow attendees to submit questions, respond to live polls and contribute to word clouds in real time, enabling speakers to adapt their presentations based on audience priorities.

Oxford style debates will tackle topical issues such as AI in the supply chain and the long-term role of global tariffs, with outcome determined by how effectively speakers influence audience opinion, encouraging constructive and thought-provoking discussion.

“These new session layouts allow us to actively reflect on what the audience wants to focus on, all while the session is taking place,” added Sharples.

The revised programme structure is designed to encourage collaboration, create meaningful discussion and generate immediate participant feedback, ensuring LogiPharma continues to meet the evolving needs of the global pharmaceutical supply chain community.