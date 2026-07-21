LogiPharma Digital Supply Chain Connect announces 2026 agenda

LogiPharma Digital Supply Chain Connect has announced the agenda for its 2026 edition, which will take place on 17-18 November in Frankfurt, Germany.

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Designed as an exclusive, invitation-only summit, LogiPharma Digital Supply Chain Connect brings together a highly curated audience of senior pharmaceutical supply chain leaders, digital transformation specialists and selected technology and service partners.

Capped at 100 delegates, the event is structured to support high-value learning, focused networking and practical discussion around the issues shaping the future of pharmaceutical logistics and supply chain operations. Confirmed speakers include senior representatives from GSK, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Roche, Merck and Johnson & Johnson.

The 2026 agenda will address some of the most pressing challenges facing the sector, including AI-enabled operations, digital transformation, strategic supply chain insights and the development of more resilient, future-ready pharma supply chains.

Keynote sessions will be supported by roundtables, masterclasses and closed-door discussions, giving delegates the opportunity to benchmark with peers, share ideas and explore practical strategies in a more intimate setting than a traditional large-scale conference. Following Chatham House rules means that delegates can hold confidential discussions to gain practical, transformational ideas in a focused, high-end environment designed for meaningful connections and real outcomes.

Alongside the conference programme, delegates will also be able to take part in pre-scheduled, mutually matched one-to-one meetings with event sponsors. The format is designed to ensure that conversations are relevant, focused and valuable for both pharma leaders and supplier partners.

“LogiPharma Digital Supply Chain Connect is about creating the right environment for senior supply chain leaders to build meaningful relationships, discuss shared challenges and explore practical solutions,” said Ben Sharples, event director of LogiPharma Digital Supply Chain Connect. “Every delegate is strictly pre-qualified and attendance is by invitation only, which helps ensure a consistently high calibre of conversation throughout the event.”

All attendees are pre-qualified based on seniority, job function, business development responsibility and budgeting authority. Qualified pharma attendees will also have onsite expenses covered, supporting participation from a senior, engaged and relevant audience.

The 2026 event marks LogiPharma Digital Supply Chain Connect’s move from Montreux to Frankfurt, with the summit taking place at Hilton Frankfurt Gravenbruch, a lakeside venue on the outskirts of the city.