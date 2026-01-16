Logipharma launches future-focussed agenda

LogiPharma has launched the agenda for its 2026 edition.

× Expand LogiPharma

Set in its new host city of Vienna, LogiPharma will take place from 14th to 16th April, with Intelligent Futures, Resilient Networks and Global Health Impact as headline themes. With 2,500 leaders expected from across the life sciences community, the event represents the centre of peer-to-peer learning for the sector.

As previously announced, for the first time ever LogiPharma will comprise two interconnected experiences, LogiPharma Supply Chain and LogiPharma Logistics. Each will feature a schedule of tracks jam-packed with interactive activities, details of which will be announced in the lead-up to the event.

Beyond specialised tracks will be a series of shared plenaries and networking opportunities, addressing some of the most pressing global issues currently facing life sciences supply chain and logistics teams. From Trump to agentic AI, resilience to risk management, the agenda covers every aspect of the life sciences landscape.

Plenary highlights on Day 1 include a series of interactive sessions, with a town hall featuring Pfizer, Zoetis and Sun Pharma discussing practical agentic AI applications, followed by quick fire questions with Cordavis and Novo Nordisk on resilient network design.

Expert keynotes on intelligent resilience and digitally enabled resilience will be delivered by Roland Gander, SVP, Large Molecules Manufacturing, Novartis and Abhijeet Ghadge, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management, Cranfield School of Management respectively.

Hosting a roundtable on Product Lifecycle Management on Day 1 of the event, Antje Ritz, E2E supply chain planner at Takeda said: “I am thrilled to be part of LogiPharma again and deeply honoured to mark my 10th year attending. Each year the event grows in relevance, community, and importance, making it an inspiring place to learn and contribute.”

Day 2 kicks off with a keynote on commercial perspectives, as delivered by Sandra Neumann, SVP, Global Commercial Operations, Ferring, followed by quick fire questions on leadership in the supply chain, as hosted by Vineet Khanna, Former Global Head of Supply Chain, Nestlé. The afternoon sees two special guest speakers take centre stage, with former British Ambassador to Russia Sir Tony Brenton talking Putin, and CyberSecurityAustria evangelist Joe Pichlmayr exposing hidden cyber risks with an exciting live hacking demonstration.

The final day of the conference will include a strong focus on leadership and talent, with an opening keynote dedicated to the workforce of the future delivered by Patrick Gunther, SVP head of technical operations, Shionogi, followed by an expert panel on talent development. The LogiPharma Academy will be open to delegates throughout the day, offering a series of practical working groups, including Good Distribution Practice, ChatGPT in Practice, Master Data Management, and Career Development.

Beyond talent development, delegates are invited to consider how they navigate geopolitical risk, with an all-star panel including senior leaders from Teva, Konapharma, Johnson & Johnson and Edwards Lifesciences, as moderated by Stephan Gotthardt, Former SVP, Supply Chain Europe, Teva.

Before leaving, attendees will be given a final dose of inspiration, with keynote speaker Jonathan Bracey, Founder, MVA Society, giving a father’s perspective on the critical importance of our work in supply chains, followed by a panel examining humanitarian approaches to supply chain and a closing keynote from Arnau Sauleda and Vighnesh Balan, of Takeda Pharmaceutical, on human vs machine capabilities.

Across all three days, guests will have the opportunity to join a series of social and networking events, from a World Cup themed reception and a visit to Vienna’s Hofburg Palace, as sponsored by DP world, to the LogiPharma 5k and the Women in Pharma Supply Chain Breakfast.

Ben Sharples, LogiPharma event director, said: “This year we’re welcoming the biggest audience we’ve ever had, with attendees and speakers from around the globe gathering to address the biggest topics in life sciences supply chain and logistics.

“We’ve created an agenda where every minute counts, with an emphasis on interactivity and knowledge sharing across our key themes, Intelligent Futures, Resilient Networks and Global Health Impact. Whether it’s AI, geopolitical challenges, workforce transformation or resilience, LogiPharma is a manifesto for life sciences operations, and this year’s event agenda is a reflection of that.”