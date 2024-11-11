LogiPharma marks 25 years in 2025 with return to Lyon

Key Highlights:

LogiPharma is returning to Lyon in 2025 where it will celebrate its 25th anniversary at the Palais des Congrès, 8 - 10 April.

The supply chain event has grown from a 120-attendee, European-focused logistics event in Geneva to one of the world’s leading platforms for advancing the life sciences supply chain.

Visitors can expect panel discussions, conference tracks and masterclasses addressing critical areas such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, strategy & planning, digital transformation, and temperature-controlled operations.

LogiPharma, a life sciences supply chain event, is returning to Lyon in 2025 where it will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Hosted at the Palais des Congrès on 8 – 10 April, the milestone event is expected to attract 2,500 attendees from across the global life sciences industry. Leaders and companies from the pharmaceutical, logistics, and biotech sectors will once again have the opportunity to share insights, gain valuable knowledge, and build essential industry connections.

First held in Geneva, LogiPharma has grown from a 120-attendee, European-focused logistics event to one of the world’s leading platforms for advancing the life sciences supply chain. Industry representatives from the U.S, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa will attend the 2025 edition, reflecting the event’s expansion to a truly global event.

“From our early days as a logistics-focused gathering in Switzerland, LogiPharma has evolved to become the essential meeting point for supply chain professionals,” said Jake Brown, commercial lead at LogiPharma.

“We’re delighted to see the extensive range of representation at LogiPharma today, with attendees from around the world spanning the breadth of the life sciences sector.”

The 2025 conference promises an updated and tailored agenda focused on the key topics that are essential for the industry’s future. Visitors can expect panel discussions, conference tracks and masterclasses addressing critical areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Sustainability, Strategy & Planning, Digital Transformation, Temperature-Controlled Operations, Logistics, and Distribution, among others.

Many of LogiPharma’s current key sponsors and exhibitors have supported the event for several years, underscoring its role as an essential gathering for industry innovation and networking.

Eric ten Kate, global sector leader in Healthcare at CEVA Logistics, shared his insights: “We have seen LogiPharma evolve from a nice-to-attend to a must-attend event. It is now a place where a lot of knowledge is shared, and challenges are addressed in a collaborative and patient-centric way. It’s an event that you just want to be part of.”

“LogiPharma continues to play a crucial role in enabling professionals to stay informed about trends and drive improvements to patient care throughout the entire end-to-end supply chain,” concluded Will Robinson, LogiPharma’s conference director.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 25th anniversary, we look forward to welcoming attendees back to Lyon for engaging discussions that will help shape the future of the industry.”