Lonza to expand bioscience testing offering with acquisition

Lonza has signed an agreement to acquire Redberry SAS (Redberry), an innovative company specialising in rapid microbiology testing solutions using solid-phase cytometry (SPC) technology.

Redberry is a leader in SPC, providing rapid and highly precise microbial detection solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Its technology accelerates microbiology testing, delivering faster and more reliable results to ensure quality control and regulatory compliance. The innovative Red One System is designed for both rapid sterility and bioburden testing, to meet growing industry requirements for speed, sensitivity and ease of use.

In April 2025, Redberry announced the successful validation of its Red One rapid sterility testing method that delivers results in just four days. This breakthrough solution offers a robust, GMP-compliant alternative to traditional sterility testing, which typically requires a minimum incubation time of 14 days. This improved speed will help to meet the pharmaceutical industry's growing demand for faster product release without compromising safety or regulatory standards.

Lonza is a global leader in QC testing solutions, with a comprehensive offering including industry-leading endotoxin detection services to ensure the safety, efficacy, and compliance of biopharmaceutical products. The acquisition will strengthen Lonza’s testing capabilities with the addition of Redberry’s innovative Red One Platform, delivering exceptional speed and sensitivity in microbial detection, as well as automation to pharmaceutical QC labs. The acquisition will further enhance Lonza’s capabilities for CDMO customers that require rapid and scalable QC solutions for short shelf-life products, reducing time-to-patient.

Mike Goetter, head of bioscience, Specialized Modalities, Lonza, said: “Our agreement to acquire Redberry marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing QC microbiology solutions in line with growing industry demand for rapid testing platforms. By integrating this cutting-edge technology into our portfolio, we are empowering customers with faster and simpler tools that lower compliance costs. It will also support scale-up, process, and product integrity for biologics and cell and gene therapy production. It is a strategic step forward in reducing risk, ensuring right first time delivery, and enhancing efficiency across the industry.”

Jonathan Macron, CEO, Redberry, said: "Joining Lonza is a natural next step in Redberry’s journey. Since its creation, Redberry has been dedicated to delivering faster, simpler, and reliable microbiological control. By combining Red One™ with Lonza’s global reach and expertise, we will scale our innovation to meet the growing needs of pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturers, accelerate product release and benefit patients worldwide, while together setting a new standard in pharmaceutical quality control."

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to closing conditions. The acquisition is not financially material, meaning it will not influence Lonza’s financial guidance.