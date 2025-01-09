Lonza Capsules expands capsule manufacturing capacity in India and China

Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, has announced capacity expansions at its sites in Rewari (IN) and Suzhou (CN).

The expansions include additional hard gelatin capsule (HGC) lines to support the manufacture of high-quality hard gelatin capsules, including essential and specialised capsules for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The capacity expansion represents another step in the implementation of Lonza CHI’s hard empty capsules network strategy, focusing on long-term competitiveness and meeting the highest quality and sustainability standards.

HGCs represent highly functional and versatile capsules that can support various applications across the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets by encapsulating liquid or solid fills. With lines at Suzhou (CN) and Rewari (IN) sites operational since Q4 2024 and additional lines due to start operations in Q3 2025, the additional manufacturing capacity aims to enhance Lonza CHI’s offering to meet regional market demand and promote innovation.

The highly automated manufacturing lines support the production of capsules of various sizes and colours, and operate under stringent raw material and product control standards. The installation of the new lines in the APAC network aims to increase the overall annual capacity and ensure the manufacture of capsules of the highest quality.

Aanchal Tomar, APAC regional business unit head, Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients, said: “Hard gelatin capsules represent an important pharmaceutical dosage form that is well tolerated by patients and consumers thanks to the ease of swallowing and better taste and odour masking. Thanks to their favourable dissolution rates, these capsules are valuable for developers of medicines and nutraceuticals. With the additional lines at our sites in India and China, we are scaling our offering and capacity to enable the success of our customer’s innovative solutions and medicines in APAC. By enhancing our manufacturing capabilities, we aim to provide even greater flexibility and reliability in meeting the needs of our partners.”