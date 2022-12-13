Lonza expands API mid-scale manufacturing capacities in China

Lonza announced the start of new mid-scale manufacturing assets at its API manufacturing centre in Nansha, China. Commercial mid-scale operations are now underway at the expanded manufacturing facility, which was part of a CHF 20 million investment announced in June 2021.

will support mid-scale manufacturing to ensure a smooth transition between early-phase and large-scale commercial production. Capabilities add to Lonza’s integrated global Small Molecules manufacturing network, creating 70 new positions.

The expansion includes six 1,000L reactors, four 1,500L reactors, and isolation equipment providing mid-scale capacity to bridge between early-phase and late-phase production. The investments allow Lonza to provide customers with a smoother transition from small to large-scale manufacturing while maintaining global quality and regulatory standards.

The Nansha site is fully integrated within Lonza’s global Small Molecules manufacturing network. Scientists and engineers based in Nansha focus on API development and manufacturing for customers around the globe. The team also includes regulatory specialists with experience working with Chinese regulators throughout the drug development and scale-up process. The expansion has created approximately 70 new positions, increasing the total employee community to approximately 330 at the site.

Jan Vertommen, executive director, Global Head of Sales, Small Molecules, Lonza commented: “This mid-scale API manufacturing expansion provides a cost-effective, seamless way to move small molecule compounds to commercial manufacturing according to global quality and regulatory standards. Global pharma and biotech companies are increasingly looking to China for their development and manufacturing needs and - in some cases - for greater access to clinical trials conducted in the region.

"The expanded capabilities at our Nansha site enable us to continue supporting global customers in developing and manufacturing the next generation of treatments.”