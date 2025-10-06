Lonza expands its TheraPEAK product portfolio

Lonza, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has announced the launch of TheraPEAK AmpliCell Cytokines and TheraPEAK 293-GT Medium to expand its GMP solutions for cell and gene therapy.

Cytokines represent a critical component in cell therapy manufacturing, supporting the expansion and maintenance of living cells. TheraPEAK AmpliCell Cytokines enable the reliable expansion, activation, and differentiation of immune cells. Produced in a mammalian expression system and engineered for high biological activity, these cytokines feature proper folding and glycosylation, delivering native-like structure and function that bacterial systems cannot match. This ensures superior biological relevance, batch-to-batch consistency, and greater predictability in sensitive and translational applications, both in research and GMP set-ups.

TheraPEAK 293-GT Medium is a chemically defined, animal–origin–free system optimised for adeno-associated virus (AAV) production in suspension HEK293 cells, providing a reliable, scalable option for advancing gene therapy programs. Unlike off-the-shelf viral production kits that may lack flexibility, the 293-GT System (growth medium plus supplement) is a drop-in-ready solution engineered to integrate seamlessly with existing workflows. The media is compatible with commercially available transfection reagents and AAV enhancers, delivers strong AAV titers, and supports high full-to-empty capsid ratios.

TheraPEAK Products have been used in FDA-approved therapies and more than 130 clinical trials across the globe. The newly-added solutions provide researchers and manufacturers with high-performance, scalable, and regulatory-ready solutions that streamline cell and gene therapy workflows from discovery through clinical development.

Mike Goetter, head of bioscience, specialised modalities, Lonza, said: "The introduction of AmpliCell Cytokines and the 293-GT Medium to our TheraPEAK Range greatly enhances our offering for cell and gene therapy customers, providing them with reliable solutions to support their drug development efforts."