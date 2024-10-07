Lonza nominates David Meline as Independent Board Member

Key Highlights:

Lonza’s board of directors announced the nomination of David Meline as an Independent Member of the Board.

Meline brings extensive governance, financial and industry experience to Lonza’s Board of Directors, having served as a CFO for three publicly listed industrial and biotech companies.

Olivier Verscheure has been a member of the Board since 2018 and will not stand for re-election at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

Lonza’s board of directors announced the nomination of David Meline as an Independent Member of the Board. The board will propose the election of David to shareholders at the Lonza Group Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2025.

David Meline, a US and Swiss citizen, has served as CFO of three publicly listed industrial and biotech companies and worked in various capital-intensive industries throughout his career. Most recently, he was CFO of Moderna during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his role at Moderna, David was CFO of Amgen, one of the world’s largest independent biotech companies, where he led finance, IT, and business services. David also held the roles of chief financial officer and chief accounting officer for 3M Company and spent more than 20 years at General Motors Company, where he served as regional CFO across five different continents during his tenure.

David is also a member of the board of directors of HP Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. and ABB Ltd., where he holds the role of chairman of the Finance, Audit and Compliance Committee.

Olivier Verscheure has decided not to stand for re-election at the AGM in May 2025. Olivier has been a member of the Board since 2018 and is a member of the Innovation and Technology Committee. As a professor of Computer Science at EPFL (ETH Lausanne) and co-founder and executive director of the Swiss Data Science Center, a national hub for applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science, Olivier Verscheure provided Lonza with digital expertise. The board would like to thank Olivier for his contribution during his years of service to Lonza.

Jean-Marc Huët, board chairman, Lonza, commented: “The Board of Directors is delighted to nominate David for election to the Board. David brings a wealth of board experience, alongside an outstanding track record of driving growth and innovation as the CFO of global industrial and pharma companies.

"His deep industry knowledge, and finance and IT experience will be invaluable assets to Lonza as we focus on structured growth, customer delivery and innovation. I would also like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Olivier for the extensive contributions he has made to our board and business.”