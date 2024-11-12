Lonza to expand bioconjugation capabilities in Switzerland

Key Highlights:

Lonza is to expand bioconjugation capabilities in Switzerland with two additional manufacturing suites, addressing the growing market demand.

The new suites will occupy approximately 2,000m 2 and double Lonza’s multipurpose capacity for the launch and commercial supply of bioconjugates.

The investment follows the recently announced customer-dedicated bioconjugation expansion in Visp (CH).

Lonza, a global development and manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, announced it will invest in additional bioconjugation capabilities in Visp (CH). The expansion will add two multipurpose 1,200L manufacturing suites and manufacturing-related infrastructure to the existing bioconjugation facility in Visp (CH) for launch and commercial supply. The new capacity will generate approximately 200 new jobs and is expected to be operational from 2028.

The new suites will occupy approximately 2,000m2 and double Lonza’s multipurpose capacity for the launch and commercial supply of bioconjugates. The flexible multi-customer suites are designed to run the increasingly complex and variable processes needed to manufacture antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates maturing through the drug pipeline.

The additional bioconjugation suites will support the growth of Lonza’s leading bioconjugation offering, spanning manufacturing for early phase clinical development, large-scale manufacture for launch and commercial supply, and will include drug product filling capability. This investment follows the recently announced customer-dedicated bioconjugation expansion in Visp (CH).

Christian Morello, vice president, head of Bioconjugates, Lonza, commented: “We continue to see strong growth in the bioconjugates space as ADCs and other bioconjugated drugs increasingly progress towards commercialisation. This investment in our multipurpose commercial bioconjugation capacity addresses the growing market demand, enables us to support the growth of our customers and offers a flexible and integrated service for manufacturing bioconjugates.”

As part of Lonza’s emission reduction strategy, the manufacturing suites follow sustainability design standards for new builds that include energy-efficient water heating systems, air supply and lighting solutions, leading to a significant decrease in carbon footprint compared to traditional design solutions. In addition, technology for improved cytotoxic liquid waste management will reduce waste by up to 90%.

As a leading CDMO for bioconjugates, Lonza has produced over 1,000 cGMP batches for more than 70 programs since 2006. Lonza offers customers a fully integrated solution, spanning design and lead molecule generation including Synaffix conjugation technology, development, and manufacturing at scales adapted to phase and customer strategy.