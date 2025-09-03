Lubrizol to showcase excipients and nutraceutical ingredients at CPHI Frankfurt

Lubrizol will showcase the benefits of its polymer-based excipients for the solubility, bioavailability and palatability of APIs and nutraceuticals at CPHI Frankfurt (28th- 30th October 2025 at Stand 8.0M71).

Lubrizol partners with pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies to develop innovative solutions that improve patient outcomes and offer consumer benefits. Its best-in-class solutions highlighted at CPHI will include:

Apisolex Polymer Excipient

As the number of poorly soluble APIs grows, many existing excipients are unable to solve all of the complex challenges facing formulators. Apisolex is a polyamino acid-based polymer excipient for injectable and parenteral drug formulations with the potential for creating life-changing therapies. It can enhance the solubility of APIs 50,000-fold, with other benefits including high drug loading and simple formulation.

Apinovex Polymer Excipient

Apinovex polymer excipient ​ is designed to enhance the solubility of BCS Class II and IV APIs for the development of more efficient oral dosage forms. Benefits include:

Up to 10x improvement in the dissolution of crystalline APIs

High drug loading (up to 80%) via spray drying, enabling smaller tablet and capsule sizes

Stable amorphous solid dispersions, even after six months under accelerated conditions

Potential to create innovative oral formats, such as custom release profiles and multiple APIs in one tablet

Carbopol​ Polymer Excipient

Suitable for a range of formulations, including topical and oral applications, Carbopol polymer excipient has been used by the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries for over six decades. Its benefits include:

Improved delivery of active ingredients in oral drug formulations

Excellent physical properties for tablet hardness and lower friability

Enhanced texture and stability, making them suitable for creams, lotions and gels

Taste-masking and high drug-loading, enabling palatable and easier formulations – especially suitable for pediatric and geriatric consumers.

Carbopol polymer excipient is also ideal for supplement applications like tablets, capsules, gummies and chewables, where its benefits include:

Enhancing bioavailability, stability, taste and texture

Enabling ingredients to be dispersible in liquid forms

Limiting the interaction of ingredients with other components (e.g. iron and vitamin C)

Additionally, Lubrizol offers expertise and capabilities to help companies accelerate their innovations to market.

Visitors to CPHI can book a meeting with Lubrizol at at Stand 8.0M71 here.