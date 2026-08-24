Lubrizol to showcase its portfolio of multifunctional excipients at CPHI Milan

Lubrizol will showcase its portfolio of multifunctional excipients at CPHI Milan (6-8th October), and demonstrate how they solve diverse drug delivery challenges.

× Expand Lubrizol

Visitors to stand 1F40 (in the Excipients & Fine Chemicals Zone) will be able to explore the benefits of Lubrizol’s pharmaceutical excipient technologies. These include improvements to formulation performance, the patient experience, and product differentiation across a wide range of dosage forms, including:

Apisolex pharmaceutical excipient for injectable oral dosage forms – a novel, polyamino acid-based polymer excipient with a micelle-formulation mechanism. It enhances API solubility up to 50,000-fold, supports high drug loading of up to 40%, and allows simple formulation techniques. Based on sarcosine, a non-toxic, biologically inert, and biodegradable amino acid, it has the potential to lower dosage frequency and/or duration, for more manageable, patient-friendly drug delivery

Apinovex pharmaceutical excipient for oral dosage forms – a novel, high molecular weight polymer excipient compatible with a wide range of BCS Class II and Class IV APIs. Its formulation benefits include up to 10-fold improvement in the dissolution of crystalline APIs and high drug loading of up to 80% via spray drying. This enables smaller capsule and tablet sizes that are more acceptable to patients

Carbopol pharmaceutical excipients for oral and topical dosage forms – polymer excipients widely used in controlled release, bioadhesion, topical delivery, and formulation stabilisation. Their benefits include excellent physical properties for tablet hardness and lower friability, high drug loading, and taste masking, enabling more palatable oral formulations. They also offer enhanced texture and stability for creams, lotions, and gels

Mariona Venceslao, strategic marketing manager at Lubrizol, said: “Lubrizol’s unique strength lies in combining trusted excipient expertise with innovative drug delivery technologies that solve key challenges for pharmaceutical companies, including API solubility and bioavailability, across multiple administration routes. With decades of excipient manufacturing experience, expertise in regulatory support, and a global market presence with new enabling technologies, we reduce our customers’ development risk. Our patented, award-winning Apisolex™ and Apinovex pharmaceutical excipients also create new IP opportunities, and the potential for reformulation of existing products to extend their lifecycle.”