Lupin Completes acquisition of VISUfarma

Lupin has announced the completion of its acquisition of VISUfarma, a European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on ophthalmology, from GHO.

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The acquisition represents a significant milestone in Lupin’s strategy to expand its specialty care portfolio and strengthen its presence in Europe.

The integration of VISUfarma has significantly expanded Lupin’s ophthalmology portfolio to over 60 branded products spanning dry eye, glaucoma, eyelid hygiene, blepharitis, retinal health, and specialty nutraceuticals. VISUfarma’s strong commercial footprint across key European markets, including Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany, and France, is strengthened by a highly experienced team with deep ophthalmology expertise, trusted relationships, and strong local market insight.

Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, said: “The VISUfarma acquisition marks a very exciting milestone for Lupin, adding a differentiated portfolio of more than 60 innovative eye health products supported by an established commercial infrastructure. Beyond being immediately accretive, this strategic acquisition will also expand our presence across Europe and accelerate the build‑out of our specialty franchise.”

VISUfarma enhances Lupin’s ability to address the growing global demand for innovative eye care solutions, driven by an ageing population and the growing burden of diabetes-related eye complications.

Paolo Cioccetti, CEO Italy, VISUfarma, added: “We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter with Lupin. Their global expertise, vision, and commitment to ophthalmology make them the ideal partner to take VISUfarma to the next level. Together, we are confident that we can make a significant impact in advancing eye care across Europe and beyond.”