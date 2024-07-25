LYVA Labs' Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst Microbials Accelerator companies secure £857,000 in funding

× Expand Inna Dodor / Shutterstock.com

Nine innovative businesses are celebrating receiving 857,000 GBP in funding, from the Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst feasibility grant, after completing LYVA Labs’ Microbials Accelerator programme - the first Innovate UK programme of its kind in this field.

The Microbials Accelerator for SMEs developing microbiomes, biofilms, and phage technologies, gave 11 companies business, funding, and mentorship support. Delivered by LYVA Labs and Bionow, with partners Infection Innovation Consortium (iiCON), University of Liverpool, CPI (Centre for Process Innovation), and Health Innovation North West Coast, the companies were supported to apply for up to 100,000 GBP of Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst feasibility funding.

Nine of the companies that took part in the accelerator secured 857,000 GBP in total, to advance R&D activities and move closer to commercialisation - AMPLY Discovery; BoobyBiome; BugBiome; Ferryx; LightOx; Matrix Bio; Oxford Silk Phage Technologies; Oxford Simcell; and Vitec Microgenix.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: "Life sciences play an integral role in the delivery of economic growth and job creation across our city region.

“That is why we set up LYVA Labs and allocated 10.5m GBP of funding to help establish an innovation investment approach, with the goal of increasing investment in this sector and creating thousands of new, high-quality jobs.

"It is fantastic to see that, with the support of LYVA Labs, nine innovative SMEs have secured 857,000 GBP in funding, building on the work of our already world leading Innovation Zone. This funding will fuel job creation, drive economic growth and ensure local experts lead the way in delivering solutions to global problems."

Lorna Green, CEO, LYVA Labs said: “LYVA Labs is delighted to have supported our accelerator companies to apply for Biomedical Catalyst feasibility funding and congratulates all who were successful. We are immensely proud of our Microbials Accelerator.

"Our collaboration with expert local partners and the dedication of the companies taking part demonstrate the transformative impact that tailored expert support can bring to innovative SMEs. This accelerator has fuelled the growth of microbials-focused ventures and laid the foundation for a vibrant ecosystem where pioneering ideas thrive.”

Geoff Davison, CEO of Bionow, who co-led the programme, added: “We were thrilled to support entrepreneurial SMEs and start-ups to achieve their route to commercialisation and develop the next generation of healthcare products, services, and technologies. There was a real sense of teamwork throughout the process with the sharing of ideas amongst the cohort and the partners.”

Hannah Randles, LYVA Labs’ Programme Manager, said: “This programme has helped to solidify our partnerships and relationships with local experts in the microbials space. It was a great way for us to connect SMEs and foster collaboration.”

LYVA Labs is the Liverpool City region’s unique innovation investment company, established with 10.5m GBP from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.