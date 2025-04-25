Mabtech introduces new platform to accelerate development

Mabtech, a Swedish life science tools company developing immunoassay biochemical tests for research, announces a new highly innovative image-based multiplex platform in close collaboration with research and technology specialist Qamcom.

× Expand Mabtech

The Mabtech EYRA is a no-contact, automation-ready instrument based on a purpose-built confocal microscope, where the complete laser-based product has been designed and developed by Qamcom according to the performance wishes of Mabtech researchers. Combined with Mabtech’s advanced EYRAplex analyte kits, the complete platform is a powerful tool developed specifically for researchers in the global arena driving innovation in immunology and antibody-based vaccine and drug development.

“The revolutionary new EYRA platform places Mabtech in pole position to fill a major gap in the market and capture significant market share,” said Mabtech CEO, Phill Keefe.

EYRA’s highly intuitive, easy-to-use user interface and automated data acquisition and analysis software will streamline efficiency, workflow and reproducibility of data – in combination with extremely high number of simultaneous analytes for an image-based instrument, it significantly reduces both time in analysing results and easy-of-use, setting it apart from other solutions available to researchers.

“Introduction of EYRA means the impossible is starting to become a reality. Researchers can now significantly step-up, analyse and store results on a tremendously large scale,” continues Keefe.

Developed for use cases across the drug development value chain, Mabtech is providing a one-stop-shop for research teams in a highly user friendly, care-free, complete platform including advanced software, benchmark reader instrument, and robust analysis kits to enable fast, precision results.

Christian Smedman, CTO at Mabtech, said: “Our goal is to aid research by providing the scientific community with innovative tools. Customers indicated they were tired of the hassle of daily and weekly maintenance routines, expensive validation/verification consumables, waste, and clunky software and tools involved in analyzing samples. Mabtech answered the challenge.”

Mabtech identified a gap in the market

Standard solutions using flow cytometry devices require extensive, time-consuming manipulation, preparation, clean-up and shutdown

EYRA was developed to improve efficiency and workflow, and reduce costs in the investigative research market

“No contact” EYRA read-out machine provides a “push start and walk-away” solution, positioning the company to revolutionise the market

Mabtech’s complete multiplex platform will provide best cost per sample on the market with precision accuracy

Technical collaboration with Qamcom

The two companies have a long R&D partnership starting already in 2016 with the development of Mabtech IRIS and ASTOR and involving several high-profile product innovations since.

“Ann Louise Johansson, PhD and general manager at Qamcom, said: “We innovate together. For EYRA, Mabtech saw a potential in the market that we could meet together. Our team has worked closely together with Mabtech to design and develop a revolutionary platform based on a purpose-built confocal microscope that has the possibility of changing the landscape of the multiplex market. Coupling Mabtech biotech competence with Qamcom’s technical expertise in advanced product development, we are proud to have achieved highly innovative results with the EYRA platform.”