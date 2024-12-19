Mary Marcus appointed CEO of NewAge Industries

NewAge Industries, parent company of AdvantaPure and NewAge Performance Products, has announced the appointment of Mary Marcus to the position of CEO.

× Expand Ahmed Hamaki Shutterstock 1991421614 CEO logo isolated on black background

“Since her arrival in 2008, Mary has been a vital part of NewAge Industries. In her most recent role as Interim CEO & General Manager, Mary has successfully led the organisation while strategically positioning it as a global leader with tremendous growth opportunity within the industry,” said Andreas Georghiou, lead director of the Board.

“I enthusiastically support Mary’s appointment to CEO. I have been impressed by her commitment and dedication to the Company, its team members and to our many global partners,” said Ken Baker, previous CEO and current member of the NewAge Industries board of directors.

Marcus joined NewAge in 2008, in Supply Chain Operations. She subsequently held numerous leadership roles in operational functions which have enabled the Company to successfully navigate the incredible growth and challenges that come with servicing the BioPharma industry, including the establishment and development of Single Use Sterilisation programs, the build-out of several cleanroom production suites, the Quality Management System and the expansion of the Company’s global footprint with the launch of a new manufacturing site in Europe earlier this year.

Marcus graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and attained her Master of Science in Organisational Development from St. Joseph’s University.

“Ken has done an amazing job setting the company up for success and created such a strong foundation upon which to build. I am honoured and humbled to be able to lead the organisation into the next chapter,” said Marcus.