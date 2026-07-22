MaxCyte nnounces partnership with Genentec

MaxCyte, a cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialisation of next-generation cell-based therapeutics, has announced that it has entered into a technology license partnership with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to support the development of cell therapy programs.

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The license provides Genentech with access to MaxCyte’s ExPERT GTx platform and additional platform technologies across select research, clinical development, and manufacturing workflows. Structured to support multiple programs, the license enables Genentech to support ex vivo applications for cell engineering.

The capabilities across MaxCyte platform technologies are designed to streamline the advancement of cell therapy programs by providing integrated access to support cell engineering from early discovery to cGMP manufacturing. The partnership with Genentech underscores MaxCyte’s expertise in enabling next-generation cell therapies by bringing together complementary technologies that support both cell engineering and analytical workflows across the development lifecycle.

“Cell therapy development increasingly requires technology partners that can support programs as they advance from research through development and manufacturing,” said Maher Masoud, president and CEO of MaxCyte. “This partnership allows MaxCyte to provide broader support to Genentech across the cell therapy lifecycle by bringing together complementary capabilities in cell engineering and gene editing. Through integrated access to these platforms, we are helping partners move forward with greater speed, confidence, and continuity.”