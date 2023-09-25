MC2 Therapeutics Acquires Option to Phase 2 Oral Drug Candidate for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

× Expand Shutterstock

MC2 Therapeutics has acquired option rights from Regranion, LLC to exclusively license Regranion’s RGRN-305 for the treatment of all human diseases, incl, oral treatment of HS globally, excluding the greater China region. RGRN-305 is an orally administered new chemical entity in preparation for clinical phase 2b.

“This agreement is part of our strategy to leverage our scientific know-how to develop novel treatment paradigms within immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases where patients have no or limited treatment options. RGRN-305 adds a third phase 2 stage project to our pipeline and holds the potential to become a leading oral drug for multiple large immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.” said Jesper J. Lange, CEO of MC2. “Regranion has demonstrated an outstanding can-do attitude in the development of RGRN-305 – a mindset that we embrace at MC2. We look forward to building on the value already created.”

“During my time as Chair Professor of Dermatology at Aarhus University Hospital I had the chance to work with RGRN-305 and I was encouraged by the positive biological effects that RGRN-305 demonstrated both in cell cultures and in clinical trials in humans. The project is a perfect match to the MC2 pipeline, and I am very pleased to be able to further explore the major potential of this compound.” said Lars Iversen, CMO of MC2 Therapeutics.

“We are excited to partner RGRN-305 with MC2 Therapeutics which has a strong scientific and clinical expertise and a proven track record in clinical and regulatory development.” said Gautam Ghatnekar, CEO of Regranion. “We believe the compelling mode of action and the placebo controlled clinical trial data support the potential for RGRN-305 to become a leading oral drug for HS and other indications.”

Under the agreement, Regranion will receive an upfront option payment with additional development and sales milestones as well as royalties, once MC2 Therapeutics exercises its option.