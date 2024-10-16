medac group reflects on successful meetings with partners at CPHI Milan

medac group, a reliable partner in contract development and manufacturing, reported a series of productive and insightful meetings with both current and potential business partners during this year’s CPHI Congress in Milan, held from 8–10 October 2024.

Positive engagements and new opportunities

"We had excellent opportunities to connect with key stakeholders in the industry", said Frank Generotzky, COO of medac group. "The discussions at CPHI have reaffirmed our commitment to strategic partnerships that drive innovation and growth in sterile manufacturing. We are in the final stages of validation of our latest investments. Over 50 million euros of CAPEX are now being invested in additional syringe manufacturing capacity, an additional 30 sqm freeze dryer and biopharmaceutical processing. A wide range of services from clinical trial material to market supply can be supplied from two sites in Europe. We are optimistic about the new opportunities on the horizon and excited to further strengthen our collaboration with excellent customers on the global pharmaceutical market."

CDMO medac group continues to offer tailored, high-quality solutions in sterile manufacturing, working in close partnership with customers to support the production of high-potent and low-potent drugs and biologics for worldwide markets.

Global expertise and regulatory knowledge

As a global, privately held company with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, medac leverages its regulatory knowledge to bring essential treatments to markets worldwide. With over 50 years of expertise, medac ensures the highest standards in both clinical and commercial-scale manufacturing. Through the CDMO division, including the production sites in the Czech Republic and in Germany, medac provides specialised sterile manufacturing services, offering precision and reliability to meet the demands of international markets.

The CDMO portfolio includes high-potent and low-potent injectables, spanning small molecules, large molecules, biologics, ADCs, HPAPIs, proteins, and oligonucleotides. The expertise in sterile processing and aseptic fill & finish, particularly for complex formulations, coupled with the niche in-house technologies, positions medac as a leading CDMO for the global pharmaceutical sector.

Following the successful discussions at CPHI, medac is looking forward to expanding its partnerships and exploring new business opportunities in the months ahead. The congress provided an ideal platform to share medac’s vision for future growth and its commitment to bringing innovative treatments to patients around the world.