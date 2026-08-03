Median Technologies and Olea Medical announce partnership

Median Technologies has announced the signing of a strategic commercial partnership with Canon Medical Systems Corporation through Canon’s subsidiary Olea Medical, marking a new step in the execution of its commercial partnerships strategy for eyonis Lung Cancer Screening (LCS).

Under the terms of the agreement, Olea Medical and Median Technologies will support the commercialisation of eyonis LCS across the United States and Europe, as well as in other geographies that may be mutually agreed upon over time. Canon is a provider of CT imaging systems with a strong presence across radiology centres in the United States and Europe. CT imaging is the modality used by eyonis LCS.

“With FDA clearance and CE marking now secured, our priority is to drive adoption and establish eyonis LCS as a leading AI-based Software as a Medical Device for lung cancer screening on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Fredrik Brag, chief executive officer and founder of Median Technologies. “As previously communicated, our objective is to build a scalable go-to-market model combining direct sales efforts with a network of strategic commercial partnerships across the United States and Europe. The signing of this new commercial partnership with Olea Medical, which follows our partnership with Tempus AI, is another important milestone in the execution of our commercialisation strategy for eyonis LCS and reinforces our ability to accelerate market adoption through complementary channels and industry-leading partners.”

Fayçal Djeridane, president of Olea Medical, said: “Screening, at large, has been a strategic conviction of ours for years: population-wide early detection is where imaging AI creates the most value for patients, and it has shaped our portfolio well before it became a policy priority. Lung cancer is where that conviction now meets its greatest opportunity. For the first time, we can detect the world's deadliest cancer at a stage where curative treatment is possible for most patients — and governments and healthcare systems everywhere are accelerating adoption. The question is no longer whether to screen, but how to make it work in real clinical life. That takes technology that is accurate, reliable and genuinely embedded in the radiologist's workflow. This is exactly where Median and Olea Medical meet: eyonis LCS is the only AI-powered SaMD approved in both the USA and the EU for lung cancer screening, and Olea brings the platform, the integration and the clinical footprint to put it in radiologists' hands, at scale. Millions of CT scans can become life-saving diagnoses. Together, we intend to set the new global standard of care. For Olea Medical, a Canon Group Company, thoracic radiology is the natural next step in our coverage of the diagnostic journey — a more connected, more precise, more efficient approach to lung cancer diagnosis”.

The collaboration follows the recent achievement of two major regulatory milestones for eyonis LCS: FDA clearance in the United States in February 2026 and CE marking in Europe in July 2026.

With regulatory authorisations now secured in the world's largest lung cancer screening markets, Median is focused on converting regulatory authorisations into commercial adoption of eyonis LCS across the United States and Europe. The Company's commercialisation strategy for eyonis LCS combines direct sales activities and indirect channels through non-exclusive commercial partnerships.

The partnership with Canon Medical Systems/Olea Medical further expands the commercial ecosystem Median is building around eyonis LCS and complements the Company's previously announced collaboration with Tempus AI (February 2026). While each partnership brings distinct capabilities and access to different segments of the healthcare landscape, both contribute to the same objective: accelerating awareness, adoption and deployment of eyonis LCS across major lung cancer screening markets, with the overarching goal of enabling earlier lung cancer diagnosis, expanding access to preventive care and helping save more lives.

Median continues to execute on its strategy of collaborating with leading organisations with complementary positions across the healthcare value chain for Lung Cancer Screening. Consistent with its non-exclusive and multi-channel commercialisation strategy, Median intends to expand its network of partners with leading healthcare technology players, imaging software and modality companies, PACS providers, AI innovators, clinical data platforms and other strategic industry participants supporting lung cancer screening programs in the United States, Europe and other selected markets, creating additional pathways to accelerate eyonis LCS adoption and support long-term commercial growth.