Median Technologies to showcase at ASCO 2025

Median Technologies, manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, will be participating in the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place from 30th May - 2nd June, McCormick Place, Chicago, IL, USA.

Median’s team will be hosting interested parties at booth #11046, South Building, Hall A, McCormick Place, from 31st May - 2nd June (exhibit dates), from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm CT, where it will share the most recent advances for its central and AI-powered imaging services for oncology clinical trials.

Median will host two 30-minute presentation sessions on how the Company’s new solution for radiopharmaceutical image processing is advancing oncology research. Sessions will take place at booth #11046 on Saturday 31st May and Sunday 1st June, 11:30 am -12:00 pm CT.

The ASCO Annual Meeting is a global premier oncology conference, organised by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Each year, the ASCO conference brings together more than 35,000 oncologists from all around the globe, and is attended by all medical, educational and industrial stakeholders involved in the field of oncology worldwide.