MEDICAL JAPAN 2024 TOKYO expands with new trade fairs

MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO returns to Makuhari Messe from 9-11th October, covering everything related to the medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare sectors and introducing more than seven new trade fairs.

Like in the previous edition, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO features six sub shows. First off is the HOSPITAL EXPO, which is an international trade fair showcasing medical devices, equipment, and IT services specifically designed to address hospital needs. The CLINICS EXPO gathers medical devices and technologies specifically for clinics. The PHARMACY SOLUTIONS EXPO covers everything related to pharmacy systems, from dispensing equipment to functional food and supplements. Another B2B trade show is the ELDERLY CARE & WELFARE EXPO, a venue for elderly care facility owners as it offers exclusive equipment and technologies like elderly care robots, medical wear, communication tools, and more. Meanwhile, the INFECTION PREVENTION EXPO presents different types of infection prevention products and systems, including PPEs and UV light devices. Finally, the JAPAN WELLNESS & HEALTH EXPO exhibits healthcare, food, and fitness products.

To further enhance the extensive lineup of sub-shows, MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO will introduce more than seven new trade fairs aimed at addressing specific industry challenges.

Among the new trade fairs is the SLEEP FAIR, held inside the JAPAN WELLNESS & HEALTH EXPO. This trade fair will showcase sleep-related technologies such as sleep trackers, smart pillows, and white noise machines. Additionally, visitors will find prescription and over-the-counter sleep aids, specialised mattresses, and supplements designed to promote better sleep.

Another new trade fair is the AESTHETIC MEDICINE FAIR, featured in the CLINICS EXPO. It will present a range of cosmetic medical equipment, including laser and energy-based aesthetic systems, as well as hair removal and skincare products. This trade fair will also offer consultations for business start-ups, human resources, and educational opportunities.

Also held inside the CLINICS EXPO is the DENTAL/ORAL CARE FAIR. This venue will exhibit various dental products and services, from dental equipment and prosthetics to insurance plans. Visitors will also have the opportunity to network with companies providing administrative support and management services to dental practices.