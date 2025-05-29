Medicover Genetics broadens access to its end-to-end genomics platform

Medicover Genetics, an innovator in genetic diagnostics and laboratory enablement, has announced the integration of Element Biosciences’ AVITI sequencing system into its end-to-end genomics platform.

This integration is designed to empower partner laboratories with advanced in-house testing capabilities.

Available through Medicover Genetics’ end-to-end genomics platform, this expanded integration enables partner laboratories worldwide to deliver advanced testing for a broad spectrum of genetic conditions, including prenatal genetics, hereditary cancers, metabolic and cardiovascular disorders, infertility, and neonatal diseases.

“Expanding our platform compatibility reinforces Medicover Genetics’ focus on delivering accessible and scalable solutions to our partners,” said Dr. Stefan C. Mehrle, head of business unit genetics at Medicover. “By supporting a broader range of sequencing instruments, our new line of IVDR-certified diagnostic kits offers laboratories greater flexibility, faster implementation, and improved cost-efficiency — key factors in meeting evolving market demands.”

This integration allows laboratories of all throughput levels to adopt Medicover Genetics’ high-quality assays — including VERACITY NIPT and TarCET clinical panels — within their own facilities. Partner laboratories benefit from a seamless implementation that includes validated reagent kits, automated bioinformatics pipelines, and LIMS compatibility, and comprehensive support for deployment, training, and post-integration assistance.

The AVITI system, while not CE-IVDR marked, has demonstrated robust performance across Medicover Genetics’ clinical assay portfolio, further strengthening the platform’s role as a turnkey, in-lab genomics solution.

This integration supports Medicover Genetics’ commercial expansion by enabling more laboratories to implement its end-to-end genomics platform. It reinforces the company’s position as a partner of choice for scalable, in-house genetic testing solutions.