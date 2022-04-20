Medidata wins Citeline Awards for its technology initiatives

Medidata recognised for its achievements in life sciences, using technology to engage patients, optimise clinical trials and accelerate the development of new therapeutics and vaccines.

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, announces that it was recognised for its accomplishments in life sciences by the Citeline Awards:

Best Patient-Facing Technology Initiative for myMedidata, a single-destination web-based portal for patients to engage pre-trial, in-trial, and post-trial, built for patients, by patients.

for myMedidata, a single-destination web-based portal for patients to engage pre-trial, in-trial, and post-trial, built for patients, by patients. Best Sponsor-Facing Technology Initiative for Medidata’s Digital Oversight Solution, which facilitates clinical trial data oversight and monitoring, improving timelines, cost, and quality in the execution of decentralised clinical trials (DCTs).

The Citeline Awards celebrate critical achievements across the spectrum of key R&D activities, from successes in early and late-stage research, to advances in technological tools, to innovations in trial design and execution. Medidata was presented with the awards in a ceremony held on April 7 in Boston.

myMedidata was recognised as a powerful, intuitive, patient-centric portal. The Citeline Best Patient-Facing Technology Initiative recognises the growing role of technology in facilitating participation in clinical trials and is awarded to the product; which best advances patient data collection and improves overall patient experience. myMedidata enables patients to seamlessly connect with any online device to virtually learn about, enrol in and participate in clinical trial activities. It is the industry’s single most comprehensive, integrated tool set for all aspects of clinical research. It is built on Medidata’s industry leading Rave EDC (Electronic Data Capture) system, currently in use at more clinical research sites globally than any other system.

Medidata’s Digital Oversight Solution was commended for its transformative impact on all core activities of the trial process. Medidata’s Digital Oversight Solution has a unique position in the market, unifying risk management, centralised monitoring, and a robust clinical trial management system (CTMS) on one platform. This solution makes it possible for study teams to prepare for and analyse high volumes of data, at scale and in time to take action. The technology can move teams away from delayed, reactive methodologies to proactive and predictive strategies, as well as optimise physical and virtual interactions with clinical sites.

Sastry Chilukuri, co-CEO of Medidata, said: “The patient’s interest is at the core of what we do, which is why we have worked hard to pioneer products that make clinical trials more accessible and engaging. As the first company to leverage digital health technologies for DCTs, we are proud to have received the Citeline Awards for myMedidata and Medidata’s Digital Oversight Solution. We will continue to support the movement toward trial decentralisation with ever-expanding offerings, which deliver high quality data and improve the patient experience.”