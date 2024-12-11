Medilink North of England sign MoU with Bochum Health Agency in Germany

Medilink North of England, a membership association and consultancy for the life sciences sector, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bochum Health Agency, part of Bochum Economic Development in Germany, for increased trade and partnerships between the two regions.

× Expand Medilink North of England

This partnership opens new opportunities for exchange between businesses and institutions in the UK and Germany, a fantastic step to strengthen and sustain the health innovative capacity of both locations.

The MoU focuses on supporting life science companies with regulatory issues, as well as assisting and advising on innovation projects for both regions. This partnership aims to foster collaborative ventures and empower the development of new projects, providing a strong foundation for economic growth and innovation in both the North of England and the Bochum region of Germany.

“We’re delighted to sign an MoU with the Bochum Health Agency,” said Tom Elliott, chief executive officer at Medilink North of England, where the agreement was signed at the recent Medica Trade Fair in Germany, “The city of Bochum is already twinned with Sheffield where Medilink was founded nearly 30 years ago (The partnership between Sheffield and Bochum was founded in 1950). This additional agreement will create phenomenal synergies for the whole of the north of England’s expanding health innovation, health tech and digital AI sector. We are really looking forward to all the collaborations, innovative new developments, company spin outs, investment, and many other initiatives that can be achieved in the future - a win for the healthcare industry on both sides of the Channel!”

Dr. Thomas Wollinger, managing director Bochum Economic Development, said: “It’s really great to partner up with Medilink. In Bochum we have a lot of innovative health companies from start-ups to multi nationals. We are a health focused area of Germany much like Sheffield in England, so its logical to partner up with Medilink. This agreement opens the door to the UK for us and for UK companies to come to Germany and Europe, an excellent partnership that both of us have signed.”