MedPharm and Tergus Pharma Announce Merger

MedPharm, an Ampersand Capital Partners portfolio company, and Tergus Pharma, a Great Point Partners portfolio company, jointly announced a merger.

The combined topical and transepithelial Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) will operate under the MedPharm name, establishing an end-to-end CDMO with robust scientific, clinical trial manufacturing and commercial production capabilities. As part of this transaction, Tergus Pharma CEO Michael Kane has been appointed CEO of MedPharm while Patrick Walsh will continue to serve as executive chairman of MedPharm.

The merged business is well-positioned in delivering a full suite of drug development and manufacturing services to innovators of all sizes focused on advancing topical and transepithelial pharmaceuticals. The strategic combination of Tergus and MedPharm’s capabilities enables commercial production and serialisation to existing formulation development, in vitro testing and clinical manufacturing within one integrated organisation. Expanded capabilities will also include the development and manufacture of hormone-based and highly potent drugs at the Company’s GMP manufacturing facility in Durham, NC.

Michael Kane said: “This strategic partnership is an exciting opportunity to deliver extensive pharmaceutical product development resources fuelled by a robust team of scientific experts while leveraging our cutting-edge topical GMP facility to seamlessly meet our customers’ commercial production needs. With locations in both the United Kingdom and the United States, we are well positioned to provide exceptional support to our existing and prospective pharmaceutical clients.”

MedPharm executive chairman Patrick Walsh said: “Pharma clients have been seeking a reliable, integrated service offering for their ophthalmic, topical, and transdermal development and manufacturing projects. This merger creates an immediate option with two organisations already well-positioned in the industry.”

Tergus lead investor Great Point Partners will retain a minority ownership stake in the newly combined MedPharm, while private equity firms Ampersand Capital Partners and Bourne Partners Strategic Capital assume majority ownership.