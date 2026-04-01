Meech announces UL-certified Hyperion 314IPS Hygienic Ionising Bar

Meech International has announced the Hyperion 314IPS hygienic ionising bar as the first of its kind to achieve UL 62368-1 certification.

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This product gives medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers greater assurance around safety and reliability of their static control equipment, aiding compliance in regulated production environments.

UL 62368-1 certification provides independent confirmation that the Hyperion 314IPS bar meets globally recognised product safety standards, helping to simplify approvals, satisfy insurers and reinforce confidence across the supply chain.

Rising hygiene expectations across the medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors are driving closer scrutiny of upstream processes, packaging components and handling environments. This is especially prevalent where static electricity can attract airborne contamination or disrupt material flow, for example:

Bottle tamper seals: Static can cause tamper sleeves to close or cling, leading to incorrect placement before shrinking. An ionising bar mounted behind the label delivery head neutralises the charge so sleeves sit correctly and consistently.

Static can cause tamper sleeves to close or cling, leading to incorrect placement before shrinking. An ionising bar mounted behind the label delivery head neutralises the charge so sleeves sit correctly and consistently. Vertical form filling: High static charges are generated when packaging film is fed from a wind off roll, attracting powders and dust into the seal area and causing poor seals and downtime. Positioning an ionising bar before the forming tube and another just before the sealing jaws eliminates these charges, helping ensure clean, reliable seals.

High static charges are generated when packaging film is fed from a wind off roll, attracting powders and dust into the seal area and causing poor seals and downtime. Positioning an ionising bar before the forming tube and another just before the sealing jaws eliminates these charges, helping ensure clean, reliable seals. Bottle conveying and palletising: Blow-moulded bottles often carry high static that makes them topple or attract debris on conveyors. Installing an ionising bar at the conveyor exit neutralises these charges to support stable, contamination-free handling.

“Medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate cleaner, more controlled processes,” said Richard Walker, product manager at Meech International. “Even in facilities with extensive cleaning protocols, static charge can undermine hygiene by drawing dust and debris onto product, packaging or components. That gap between perceived cleanliness and actual process control is becoming harder to ignore.”

UL certification also reduces friction for manufacturers specifying static control equipment for facilities in multiple regions.

“UL certification addresses a key challenge for customers operating across regions where compliance requirements can vary. They can specify the Hyperion 314IPS ionising bar for use across all global locations, with confidence it meets international safety expectations and will be accepted by local authorities and insurers, particularly in North America,” added Walker.

The Hyperion 314IPS is engineered for environments where cleanliness and contamination control are critical. Its smooth, fully sealed PTFE construction minimises dirt traps and is compliant with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines, as well as FDA and EU food-contact standards. With an IP67 construction, the bar is suitable for wash-down areas while protecting against dust and high-pressure water jets.

By neutralising static at short range (20–150 mm), the Hyperion 314IPS prevents dust attraction, misalignment, sealing failures and handling issues that can compromise product quality and line efficiency.

It shares the ionisation and technical features of the popular Meech Hyperion range and works with the SmartControl Touch and BarMaster Programmer for performance optimisation.