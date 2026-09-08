Meet The Company: Sanner Group

Sanner has helped healthcare companies bring safe and effective products to market for more than 130 years.

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Healthcare innovation is becoming increasingly complex. Companies must navigate demanding regulatory requirements, accelerate development timelines, and build resilient supply chains that support global commercialisation. Success depends on partners that combine technical expertise with worldwide capabilities.

Following a period of significant international growth and strategic acquisitions, the company has evolved into a global healthcare partner and medical device CDMO with 900 employees across 13 locations in Europe, North America, and Asia – combining its extensive expertise with the global reach customers need to succeed.

One globally integrated organisation

Operating under one unified brand, Sanner brings together medical and drug delivery device development, healthcare packaging, industrialisation, and global manufacturing within one seamless organisation.

By integrating engineering, Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA), regulatory expertise, industrialisation, and manufacturing from the earliest stages, Sanner supports companies throughout the entire product lifecycle. This helps reduce development risk, accelerate time-to-market, and optimise products for scalable production from day one.

Customers also benefit from the combination of responsive local teams close to their markets and Sanner’s global network, bridging different production and innovation ecosystems. Aligned processes and gap-free knowledge transfer ensure smooth development, production, and commercialisation wherever customers operate.

Expertise for successful partnerships

While offering an extensive primary packaging portfolio with integrated moisture management for extended product safety and shelf life for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, Sanner serves as a vital strategic partner for drug delivery and diagnostics manufacturers – with resilient supply chains, accelerated commercialisation, and simpler scale-up worldwide.

Explore our new global website at www.sanner-group.com and discover how our integrated capabilities, worldwide footprint, and customer-focused approach are helping healthcare innovators bring better solutions to patients faster.