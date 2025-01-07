Merck launches platform to tackle issues of product safety and counterfeiting

Merck has launched a beta version of M-Trust, a secure cyber-physical trust platform, created to help solve the growing issues of product safety, traceability and counterfeiting.

Laura Matz, chief science & technology officer of Merck said: “As expectations for product quality control rise, companies must ensure safety and transparency in their industrial value chains while complying with ever-tightening regulations. Until now, they may have struggled to fully digitalise assurance processes because machines did not meet human standards. M-Trust is a first-to-market, cyberphysical trust platform that enhances product traceability and authenticity by digitally empowering human capabilities in quality control processes. Designed for businesses that want to remain competitive in today’s connected world, this innovative technology is also poised to enable the novel business models of tomorrow.”

The M-Trust platform enables organisations to improve product quality and authenticity by immutably linking the physical and digital worlds. Powered by advanced Web 3.0 technology, the new offering supports the creation of digital twins for enhanced product security and the digitisation of quality control processes.

The platform allows customers to:

Use crypto anchor technologies to link physical products to their digital identities, enhancing traceability and quality assurances throughout the supply chain.

Work within a framework that enables them to build digital systems that translate human capabilities in quality control into more efficient and less error-prone machine-to-machine interactions - The platform can be leveraged to help machines identify objects with certainty and make verifiable claims about them.

Integrate product authenticity into their systems, including the potential for smart contracts that verify data and automate agreements within a value chain.

The M-Trust portfolio of software and hardware is first-to-market and built on multi-patented technology. The Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering includes software that can be easily integrated into existing workflows and processes, crypto anchors that are adaptable to different security needs, and corresponding reader hardware.

Built in-house at Merck this technology is backed by the company’s legacy and expertise in product quality and security and is designed to adapt to evolving technologies and regulatory requirements, such as the EU Digital Product Passport.

The M-Trust platform is being launched in beta to offer verified users an early invite to be part of the new product’s journey. Updates on the general availability will be provided in due course.