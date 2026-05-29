Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany selects Veeva Vault CRM Worldwide

Veeva Systems has announced that Merck has committed globally to Veeva Vault CRM.

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“We continue to work with Veeva as part of our ongoing digital initiatives,” said Michael Motz, CIO Healthcare at Merck. “Veeva Vault integrates into our broader data‑driven ecosystem, supporting consistent processes and data connectivity across functions while allowing flexibility as our operating model evolves.”

“Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is a leading science and technology company engaged in research and development of therapies for complex medical conditions, with a goal to make a difference to millions of patients,” said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. “We are honoured to continue our close collaboration with the Healthcare Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, with Vault CRM enabling customer centricity and agentic AI directly embedded in workflows.”

Vault CRM is part of the Veeva Vault CRM Suite of applications that provide the foundation for commercial execution. Vault AI for CRM delivers multiple AI agents to drive commercial efficiency and effectiveness.