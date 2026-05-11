Mettler-Toledo showcases proven product inspection solutions

At Interpack 2026 , Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection (Hall 11 Stand A60) will present a portfolio of proven inspection technologies, software and global service capabilities designed to support pharmaceutical manufacturers in building more precise, compliant and connected production environments.

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Under the theme “Inspect. Protect. Comply.”, the company will demonstrate how product inspection solutions are evolving to support the future of smart manufacturing in pharmaceutical production, where accuracy, traceability and data integrity are critical at every stage of the process.

Building smarter pharmaceutical manufacturing through inspection capability

As pharmaceutical production becomes increasingly digitalised, product inspection plays a central role in maintaining process control, product quality and compliance.

At Interpack, Mettler-Toledo will highlight how its technologies support core inspection capabilities including weight control, physical contamination detection, integrity checks, and label inspection.

These capabilities help manufacturers inspect every product with confidence, protect product quality and patient safety, and comply more easily with regulatory requirements, forming a strong foundation for smarter, more connected pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Accurate weight control at high speeds

The C35 AdvancedLine high performance checkweigher will be showcased for pharmaceutical applications, supporting precise weight control at high throughput rates of up to 600 packs per minute. The system conducts completeness checks, and accurately detects overfills and underfills, supporting compliance with weights and measures regulations, including FDA 21 CFR Part 11 standards and helping to maintain consistent product quality.

Its ability to operate at very high speeds while maintaining measurement accuracy makes it well suited to modern pharmaceutical production lines where both performance and precision are essential.

Metal detection for pharmaceutical applications

Mettler-Toledo will showcase its Tablex-PRO metal detector, designed specifically for the enhanced inspection of pharmaceutical tablets and capsules. The ultra-high sensitivity metal detector, identifies stainless steel contaminants less than 0.3 mm in diameter and removes the contaminated product early in the production process. This integrated system is easy to use and supports compliance with pharmaceutical standards including FDA 21 CFR parts 210, 211, and 11, and GAMP 5.

By combining precise metal detection with stable and repeatable performance, the technology provides consistent inspection results in applications where even small contaminants can present a significant risk to product safety and quality. With a compact, flexible design the metal detection system can be easily installed in environments with restricted space.

Precision x-ray inspection for regulated environments

Pharmaceutical production requires consistent, repeatable inspection performance across a wide range of dosage forms and packaging formats. Mettler-Toledo will demonstrate how its x-ray inspection portfolio supports these requirements.

Systems such as the X12 perform integrity checks including completeness verification, helping manufacturers identify missing or damaged products before they reach the end user. Simultaneously, the X12 reliably detects foreign bodies in small and medium-sized pharmaceutical packages, supporting high levels of quality control in precision-driven environments.

NEW: AI-driven inspection for enhanced quality control

At Interpack, Mettler-Toledo will introduce advanced AI capabilities within its x-ray inspection systems. These technologies are designed to improve inspection accuracy in complex scenarios, such as overlapping products, mixed product types and random product positioning on the line.

AI supports integration with conventional contamination inspection tools improving inspection reliability while reducing unnecessary product rejection, contributing to more efficient and consistent production processes.

Lifecycle support through global service

Maintaining inspection performance over time is critical in pharmaceutical production, where equipment reliability, documented performance and validation are essential.

Mettler-Toledo will highlight its global service offering, supporting manufacturers throughout the full lifecycle of their inspection systems, from installation and qualification through to maintenance and performance verification. Combining global reach with local support enables fast response times, delivered by experts on-site and remote support teams.

This approach helps maintain consistent performance, reduces unplanned downtime and supports ongoing compliance with validation and regulatory requirements.

Supporting industry knowledge and best practice

In addition to its technology portfolio, Mettler-Toledo will introduce a new pharmaceutical inspection guide, providing practical insights into inspection strategies, compliance considerations and best practices for pharmaceutical production environments.

The guide reflects the company’s focus on supporting customers not only with technology, but also with the knowledge required to apply product inspection solutions effectively in highly regulated industries.

“Pharmaceutical manufacturers are operating in a highly regulated environment where precision, documentation and consistency are critical,” said Miriam Krechlok, segment marketing manager at Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection. “At Interpack, we are pleased to demonstrate to visitors how our proven inspection solutions support smarter manufacturing by combining reliable detection, precision weighing and global service expertise. This helps our customers inspect every product with confidence, protect product quality and comply more easily with regulatory requirements.”