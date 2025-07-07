Mettler-Toledo to present solutions at PPMA Total Show 2025

Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection, a specialist in precision instruments and inspection solutions, will be exhibiting at PPMA Total Show 2025 from 23rd–25th September at the NEC Birmingham, showcasing a range of contamination detection and compliance technologies.

Under the banner Inspect. Protect. Comply, the company will highlight its proven solutions that help food and pharmaceutical manufacturers inspect every product with confidence, protect their brand and productivity and comply with industry standards. Three advanced systems will be demonstrated live on Stand C84, supporting quality control, waste reduction and operational efficiency.

Live demonstrations will feature:

X52 X-ray Inspection System

Offering precise, complete and ultimate detection, the X52 is a premium dual energy system that delivers outstanding contaminant detection across a wide range of products. Capable of identifying hard-to-find low-density contaminants such as bone, rubber and glass, it is ideal for complex or high-risk applications. Its modular construction and intuitive software make it easy to adapt to individual production needs.

Profile Throat Metal Detector

Designed for restricted-space environments, the Profile Throat system is ideal for inspecting free-falling products ahead of Vertical Form, Fill and Seal (VFFS) packaging. Its high sensitivity and colour touchscreen interface enable simple integration and reliable metal detection, helping to protect product quality while supporting speed and efficiency on the line.

CMV Combination System

Bringing together dynamic checkweighing, label inspection and metal detection into a single space-saving unit, the CMV Combi offers comprehensive critical control in one solution. With full configurability to suit specific applications, this compact system helps manufacturers reduce product give-away, verify labelling accuracy and identify contaminants, delivering robust compliance and improved productivity.

In addition, visitors focused on food manufacturing will also be able to learn about data management software ProdX, which saves time and money by automating the monitoring, reporting and collating of all product inspection activities in real-time. The safely stored data can help food manufacturers grow their business by facilitating safety regulatory compliance. The software enables taking due diligence to the next level with more effective brand protection measure. By analysing the data, production line improvements can be identified thereby helping to boost productivity and combat rising costs.

Equipment from the Industrial and Process Analytics divisions will also be on display, with details to be confirmed ahead of the show.

“This year at PPMA, we’re inviting manufacturers to take a fresh look at product inspection as a driver of quality, compliance and operational efficiency,” said Baptiste Naegelen, head of product inspection, Mettler-Toledo UK and Ireland. “Our latest technologies give manufacturers the confidence to inspect every product, protect their brand and comply with global standards, while reducing costs and optimising productivity.”