MGS accelerates customer speed-to-market with fast-track tooling

Key Highlights:

MGS is expanding its innovative Fast-Track Tooling Program, to debut in the North American market, designed to accelerate product development timelines and reduce costs for pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medtech companies.

The tooling methodology uses readily available assets beginning with smaller, off-the-shelf mould design components and bases.

Fast-Track Tooling enables part validation for testing of material flow, shrinkage, cooling, and ejection processes before committing to full-scale production.

MGS, a global provider of end-to-end healthcare engineering and manufacturing solutions, is expanding its innovative Fast-Track Tooling Program, to debut in the North American market. Designed to accelerate product development timelines and reduce costs for pharmaceutical, diagnostic and medtech companies, MGS' Fast-Track Tooling utilises standard and modular designs and components that can be customised to meet complex program needs.

The Fast-Track Tooling concept was originally developed by European-based Formteknik, previously acquired by MGS. This tooling methodology uses readily available assets beginning with smaller, off-the-shelf mould design components and bases, featuring various functional elements and hot runners for one, two, and four cavity designs.

MGS engineers leverage decades of tooling expertise, taking standardised components beyond expectations, and integrating specialised tooling such as servo, two-stage, unscrewing, split moulds, stripper, and more. This enables them to develop complex, high-performance tooling that today’s sophisticated healthcare innovators need while guaranteeing the fastest time-to-market.

According to Kim Petersen, European sales director at MGS: “With Fast-Track Tooling, you get speed and agility to develop and iterate tooling designs at a fraction of the cost of full production tooling. This critical step helps identify any potential issues or defects early in the development process and gain valuable insights from early supplier involvement (ESI), simulation and design for manufacturability (DFM). This ensures a seamless transition to production without compromising speed or quality.”

Fast-Track Tooling enables part validation for testing of material flow, shrinkage, cooling, and ejection processes before committing to full-scale production. Ensuring high quality standards are maintained while mitigating risks helps avoid unexpected costs and delays that are common during the production tooling and ramp-up phases.

Shawn Krenke, MGS chief technology officer shared: “Through strategic global acquisitions, we now have a team of more than 200 toolmakers worldwide. Expanding the Fast-Track Tooling concept in North America allows us to be responsive to customer-driven needs on a global scale. At MGS, we pride ourselves on being the end-to-end solutions provider who turns your most pressing customer challenges into innovative, affordable solutions.”