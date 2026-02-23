MGS opens new Wisconsin facility

MGS, a healthcare contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has introduced its newest manufacturing facility in Richfield, Wisconsin.

× Expand MGS

A major milestone in its ongoing mission to accelerate innovations that improve lives, this 300,000-square-foot state-of-the-art operation was developed to support a global Pharmaceutical partner’s growing drug delivery platform.

Central to the site’s advanced capabilities is 140,000-square-feet of Class 8 cleanrooms designed for high-performance manufacturing, automation and assembly of complex Pharma drug delivery devices. Built to meet growing demand for faster scale-up and high-volume manufacturing, the site exemplifies how vertical integration and close customer alignment accelerate development.

In just 22 months from initial conversations to shipped parts, MGS transformed vision into reality. The result is a highly automated environment capable of producing hundreds of millions of sub-assemblies each year. Phase one of the build includes more than 100 injection moulding machines, custom automation technology and high-efficiency automated assembly lines, engineered for scalability, quality and precision. Phase two builds on that foundation, doubling production capacity to support long-term product line growth.

“From day one, every decision was guided by our customer’s needs and the patients they serve,” said Bob Bordignon, senior vice president of sales & marketing at MGS. “This facility is proof of what’s possible when aligned expertise and a shared vision come together to accelerate life-changing therapies. Our agile structure and financial strength enabled the speed, investment and coordination required to bring this complex project to life on an ambitious timeline.”

The Richfield expansion brings MGS’ global footprint to 12 facilities, advancing its position as a vertically integrated partner to leading healthcare innovators. With capabilities spanning early-stage design and development, advanced tooling, custom automation, precision medical manufacturing and assembly, MGS serves as a single source across North America and Europe. These end-to-end services are reinforced by deep regulatory expertise and a highly skilled team, ensuring speed, compliance and confidence throughout the product lifecycle.

Building a specialised workforce for advanced pharmaceutical device manufacturing

The Richfield facility marks a strategic investment in both infrastructure and talent, and a significant boost for the local economy. The site will create 300 new jobs across engineering, production, automation, quality and mould maintenance, expanding access to high-quality careers in advanced manufacturing. Newly created roles will be open to both skilled professionals and those new to the industry, with full staffing anticipated by early 2027.

“MGS Richfield represents more than a new facility. It’s about people, innovation and long-term impact,” said Monica MacDonald, senior vice president of human resources at MGS. “We’re proud to support Richfield and the surrounding community by creating hundreds of jobs for seasoned manufacturers and those just starting their careers. This investment reflects our commitment to developing local talent, advancing critical technologies and creating strong career pathways that offer growth and opportunity in the communities we operate.”