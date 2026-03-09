Minister visits Athlone Laboratories to discuss antibiotics manufacturing

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke, and representatives from IDA Ireland, visited Athlone Laboratories to consult with key figures on a vision for Ireland’s future in the domestic manufacturing of critical medicines.

× Expand Athlone Laboratories

Peter Burke, Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment; Rory Mullen, Head of BioPharma and Food at IDA Ireland; and Noeleen Hussey, Regional Manager – West Region, IDA Ireland visited Athlone Laboratories. They all met with the Athlone Laboratories leadership team on 2nd March to discuss the future of domestic critical medicines in Ireland, with a focus on Beta-Lactams.

Beta-Lactams are a class of antibiotics that are vital for patient care and health systems. Through the Critical Medicine’s Act, the EMA prioritises their supply and availability, to ensure they remain available and accessible to patients. Athlone Laboratories and its sister company, Gaelic Laboratories, are among the companies in Ireland specialising in the manufacture of Beta-Lactam antibiotics, meaning they both play a significant role in Ireland’s contract manufacturing for critical medicines.

Brian Morrisey, general manager, said: “As both companies contribute to the supply chain for Beta-Lactam antibiotics, we can leverage many operational synergies. The two companies can coordinate manufacturing resources to support supply continuity. We have the overall annual capacity to produce 1.2 billion oral Beta-Lactam oral dosage forms.”

Peter Burke, as Minister for Enterprise, has been instrumental in the implementation of the Critical Medicines Act in Ireland. The Act aims to address the EU's challenges with the security of supply of critical medicines, such as antibiotics. By strengthening the EU's supply chains and improving coordination between member states, the Act seeks to ensure that European patients have access to the medicines they need. Speaking at the meeting, Minister Burke said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with Athlone Laboratories over the coming period, as they contribute to Ireland’s vibrant Life Sciences sector here in the Midlands. Ireland is home to nine of the world’s ten largest pharmaceutical companies and manufactures a substantial share of the world’s most widely used medicines, solidifying our country’s role as a centre for pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation. I want to wish Brian and his team all the best at an exciting time of growth for both Athlone and Gaelic Laboratories”

As the national development agency responsible for attracting foreign investment to the country, IDA Ireland representatives Rory Mullen and Noeleen Hussey were keen to stimulate discussion to ensure the pharma industry continues to thrive. Ireland is a hub for pharma manufacturing, with a growing CMO cluster of which Athlone Laboratories is proud to be a member.

“Athlone Laboratories is a key contributor to Ireland’s reputation as a global centre for pharmaceutical innovation. Their commitment to manufacturing critical medicines like Beta-Lactams strengthens our national supply chain and supports patient care across Europe and beyond. IDA Ireland is pleased to champion the company’s growth and continued investment in the Midlands.” said Rory Mullen, head of biopharma at IDA Ireland.

Together, Athlone Laboratories and Gaelic Laboratories contribute to Ireland’s manufacturing capacity for critical medicines, particularly antibiotics. Continued investment will strengthen this offering, enhancing the company’s capabilities, and safeguarding the domestic production of Beta-Lactams as an important national asset.