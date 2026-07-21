Miura America launches LX 300 steam boiler

Miura America has launched the LX 300 steam boiler, a high-capacity steam solution designed to help industrial facilities meet demanding production requirements while improving overall efficiency, flexibility, and environmental performance.

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As part of the LX 250/300 offering, the LX 300 provides 250–300 BHP and steam output from 8,630 to 10,350 lb/hr, giving plants the capacity needed to support critical steam applications across a wide range of operations. The unit is available in standard-pressure configurations from 70 to 150 PSI and high-pressure configurations from 170 to 270 PSI, enabling facilities to align boiler performance with specific process demands and maintain a consistent platform across varying operating requirements.

In addition to delivering substantial output, the LX 300 is engineered to help facilities control energy use and operating costs. The LX 250/300 platform offers efficiency levels of 87% in standard-pressure applications and 86% in high-pressure applications, while also allowing operation on either natural gas or propane for added fuel flexibility. Low-emissions performance further strengthens the value of the system, with emissions as low as 5 ppm NOx in standard-pressure configurations and 12 ppm NOx in high-pressure configurations. Combined with the advanced combustion design of the LX Series, these capabilities help facilities address stringent air-quality requirements while supporting sustainability goals and reducing overall resource consumption.

The LX 300 also brings the hallmark operational advantages of Miura’s LX Series platform. With steam production in less than five minutes from a cold start, the boiler supports true on-demand operation so steam is generated when needed rather than maintained unnecessarily during idle periods. Its compact footprint allows facilities to increase steam capacity within existing space constraints, with the LX Series designed to either double steam capacity in the same space or reduce space requirements by half for new construction. For facilities planning around future growth, the LX 300 is also compatible with Miura’s Multiple Installation system, allowing multiple units to be configured for scalable capacity and built-in backup. This combination of rapid response and space-saving design makes the LX 300 well suited for facilities looking to modernise boiler room performance without major expansion.

The LX 300 further supports efficient operation through Miura’s once-through watertube design and integrated heat-recovery approach. Miura’s watertube technology is designed for in-service efficiency, reliability, and safety, while the integrated economiser preheats incoming feedwater

to recover heat and improve overall system performance. Together, these design elements help facilities lower fuel use, improve uptime, and gain a more efficient steam solution that aligns with both production and environmental priorities.