Miura America to showcase LX-50 Low NOx Steam Boiler at INTERPHEX

Miura America will exhibit at INTERPHEX 2026, 21-23rd April in New York.

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At Booth 1558, Miura will showcase its LX-50 steam boiler, where attendees can see firsthand how the LX-50 delivers reliable, precise steam for pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences manufacturing environments. The LX-50 provides the performance and efficiency facilities need to support cGMP-compliant utilities, validated clean steam generation, and critical process heating while maintaining a low environmental footprint.

The LX-50 is a 50 BHP, standard-pressure boiler that produces approximately 1,730 pounds of steam per hour, giving facilities a compact yet capable option for process loads that demand consistent, high-quality steam. With a once-through, low-water-content watertube design, rapid startup in minutes, and an integrated economiser, the LX-50 delivers on-demand steam with strong fuel efficiency and reduced standby losses. Its compact footprint helps pharmaceutical plants maximize floor space and maintain high uptime in controlled environments.

Engineered for low NOx emissions of 20 ppm on natural gas and 25 ppm on propane, and equipped with Miura’s BL Controller and advanced monitoring capabilities, the LX-50 supports both environmental goals and day-to-day operational reliability. Its modular scalability and precise load control help maintain steam consistency across production equipment, clean utilities, and sterilisation lines, making it a strong fit for facilities prioritising energy optimisation and process stability.

As part of Miura’s modular LX Series, the LX-50 can be deployed in multi-boiler configurations that scale with production needs and maintain redundancy during service or validation events. This approach enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to sustain steam delivery without interruption, essential for batch integrity, autoclave operations, and continuous processing.

Miura brings decades of experience in safe, efficient boiler design to industries where reliability and performance are nonnegotiable. With more than 150,000 units installed worldwide and a proven record of zero catastrophic failures across its once-through watertube platform, Miura continues to set the benchmark for safety and energy efficiency. INTERPHEX attendees are invited to visit Booth 1558 to see the LX-50 in action and learn how Miura’s modular boiler systems support validated performance, clean-steam readiness, and sustainable manufacturing goals.