MM Packaging to Discuss Market Trends, Challenges, and Solutions at CPHI 2024

× Expand MM Packaging MM Packaging CPHI 2024

MM Packaging has outlined its agenda for the CPHI 2024 show. The secondary packaging specialists will be on hand to discuss a variety of packaging solutions that can be utilised both domestically and internationally.

Walter Würfel, VP of Sales & Business Development at MM Packaging, said: “CPHI is a cornerstone event for the pharmaceutical industry, and we're excited to showcase how our global expertise and local insights deliver unparalleled value to our customers. We will be discussing the latest market trends and challenges that our customers are facing, and how MM Packaging is creating brilliant solutions through our expertise and commitment to excellence.”

The secondary packaging experts hope its booth at CPHI will be a home for discussion. MM Packaging aims to provide insights on a selection of topics to help companies improve efficiency, safety, and security levels, whilst also supporting sustainability goals.

Key topics MM Packaging will be focusing on at CPHI 2024:

Advanced anti-counterfeiting capabilities.

Clear Code serialisation.

Smart packaging innovations.

Developments in Near-Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFIS) relating to pharmaceuticals.

Injectable product-specific solutions.

Walter concluded, “We're not just demonstrating our products. We're inviting visitors to experience the full spectrum of MM Packaging capabilities first-hand. Operating around the world, we have local teams covering every market you could imagine. CPHI is a perfect opportunity to gather our teams in one place, so it’s one not to be missed. At CPHI, we’ll demonstrate the value we bring to our pharmaceutical customers, and we look forward to welcoming visitors.”

CPHI 2024 will take place at Fiera Milano, Milan, Italy from 8-10th October. Attendees will be able to locate MM Packaging at Booth #20B54.