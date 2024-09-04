Moderna Receives MHRA Authorisation for Updated Covid-19 Vaccine

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has given its authorisation of Moderna’s updated Covid-19 vaccine. The latest innovation of the vaccine aims to target the JN.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Doses of the new vaccine will be available as part of the NHS’ autumn vaccination programme. Eligible groups will be invited to receive their vaccine, which is prioritising those at the greatest risk of serious illness from Covid-19. Additionally, for the first time, the Spikevax JN.1 vaccine will be available to be purchased privately for those who are not eligible.

Darius Hughes, UK General Manager of Moderna said, “As the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve, COVID-19 continues to present a serious health risk. Updated vaccines targeting circulating strains play a vital role in helping to protect those most at risk from severe illness and hospitalisation, alleviating strain on the NHS. With today’s approval from the MHRA, we are pleased that our updated COVID-19 vaccine will be available to the UK public, both through the NHS autumn vaccination programme, as well as being available to purchase privately for the first time.”