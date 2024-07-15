Mogrify Announces New Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Jonathan Appleby

Expand Dr Jonathan Appleby joins Mogrify.

Mogrify has appointed Dr Jonathan Appleby as its new Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Appleby, who has decades of experience translating both conventional and advanced therapeutic medicines, aims to advance the company’s therapeutic programs, specifically in otology, ophthalmology, and diabetes as they head towards clinical development.

Dr. Darrin M. Disley, OBE, CEO of Mogrify, said “We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the Mogrify Executive Team. Following a comprehensive global search that considered experienced medicine makers from across the cell and gene therapy paradigm, Jon’s particular expertise in advancing innovative and first-in-class medicines for patients with limited treatment options makes him the ideal candidate for leading Mogrify’s pipeline of novel in vivo reprogramming therapies through pre-clinical translation and into first-in-human studies.”

Dr Appleby added: “Mogrify’s proprietary platform for identifying and optimising transcription factor combinations capable of directly reprogramming cell function in vivo has the potential to address many diseases. Our multi-talented team has done incredible work in leveraging the technology to bring forward a portfolio of potentially transformative medicines. I am delighted to join them as we break new ground with an approach that combines the potential of both cell therapy and gene therapy in one novel regenerative modality.”

Appleby’s previous experiences and achievements: