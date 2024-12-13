Molecule AI wins award at BioSpectrum Asia Excellence Awards 2024

Molecule AI has been awarded with the "Emerging AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform" award at the BioSpectrum Asia Excellence Awards 2024.

× Expand Molecule AI

This award recognises Molecule AI’s contributions to "revolutionising" drug discovery through innovative AI-powered solutions that accelerate timelines, enhance accuracy, and reduce costs for pharmaceutical breakthroughs.

Molecule AI’s platform stands out in the industry by combining advanced machine learning algorithms with robust datasets to predict drug candidates and their interactions with unprecedented precision. The company's solutions are paving the way for a future where life-saving treatments are developed faster and more efficiently.

Accepting the award, Saurabh Singal, founder of Molecule AI, expressed gratitude and underscored the importance of innovation in healthcare: "At Molecule AI, our mission is to redefine how the world discovers new drugs by harnessing the transformative power of AI. This award is a testament to our team’s dedication and the faith of our partners who believe in our vision. We are honoured to be recognised at the BioSpectrum Asia Excellence Awards, and we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve in healthcare."