MSD commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Veeva Systems has announced that Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has committed to Veeva Vault CRM.

× Expand Michael Vi Shutterstock

The Vault CRM solution will support MSD as they enter one of the most significant launch periods in the company’s history across a diverse set of new therapeutic areas and modalities.

“We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Dave Williams, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer at MSD. "We share a deep commitment to customer success, and Vault CRM will provide MSD the technology foundation to drive commercial execution.”

“MSD has consistently been at the forefront of leading-edge science that improves the lives of millions around the world,” said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. “We are honoured to be a strategic partner to MSD and it is great to see our partnership extend to Vault CRM.”

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of deep applications that drive more effective commercial execution across personal and digital channels. With advanced global capabilities, Vault CRM Suite addresses the industry’s unique regional and country-specific business and compliance requirements.