NDA Group appoints Jan Sjöberg to advisory board

NDA Group has expanded its Advisory Board with the appointment of Jan Sjöberg MD, Ph.D., a specialist in internal medicine and haematology and associate professor at Karolinska Institutet.

Key highlights:

with over ten years of clinical and regulatory experience. Sjöberg brings with him experience and judgement that allow for optimal regulatory strategies , enhance global regulatory approvals and to get innovative medicines the fastest and safest way to the patients in need.

Sjöberg has over two decades of clinical experience and 12 years within in the European regulatory agencies as he joins NDA. He was most recently working at the Icelandic Medicines Agency (IMA) where he was part of the Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) and the alternate CHMP member for Iceland. Before joining the IMA, Sjöberg was a clinical assessor at the Swedish MPA, SAWP member for several years and the therapeutic team lead in oncology/haematology.

Kurt Stoeckli, president of NDA Advisory Board, said: “We are proud to have Jan Sjöberg joining our global team of consultants and NDA Advisory Board members. As a seasoned medical haematologist, he understands the medical need of patients. As an experienced physician, scientist, and regulator, he is on top of the latest advancements in targeted therapies and precision medicines that continue to revolutionise cancer treatment. As a former CHMP and SAWP member, he brings experience and judgement that allow for optimal regulatory strategies supporting innovators to accelerate and enhance global regulatory approvals, and to get innovative medicines the fastest and safest way to the patients in need.”

Sjöberg added: “I am excited to be part of the NDA team, working together with both old colleagues from the agency and new faces from around the world to ensure the safe development of new medicines. I am looking forward to interacting with developers and discussing the challenges that they face. By using my regulatory and clinical experience to provide advice, I can anticipate and address potential issues before they land on the desks of the assessors.”

The NDA Advisory Board comprises some of the most well-known names in the industry, many of whom have been involved in designing the regulatory and HTA systems in place today. Together, they provide strategic advice and unbiased second opinions to biotech companies during part of, or the complete end-to-end drug development life cycle. This also includes support and advice during interaction with regulatory agencies, be it at scientific advice, during review of a marketing authorisation application or at any stage post-authorisation.

Johan Strömquist, CEO of NDA Group, commented: “The NDA Advisory Board is one of a kind – no other professional body comes as close to reflecting the current opinions and practices of the world’s regulatory and reimbursement agencies. I am delighted to welcome Jan to our team. I very much look forward to working with him to help bring more good medicines to people all over the world.”