NETZSCH Pumps & Systems announces the NEMO MY Magnetically Coupled Pump

NETZSCH Pumps & Systems announces the NEMO R. MY Magnetically Coupled Pump, a pump designed to meet the most demanding requirements of industries requiring leak-free pumping solutions.

While mechanical seals are widely used and are a proven method of preventing leakage in pump systems, the failure of a mechanical seal system leads to a seal leak. The NEMO R. MY Magnetically Coupled Pump features a hermetically sealed design, eliminating the risk of leakage. The pump utilises a magnetic coupling to transmit torque, ensuring a completely sealed and robust system. This design enhances safety and reliability, making it ideal for handling aggressive, toxic, or abrasive product.

Engineered for versatility, the NEMO R. MY Magnetically Coupled Pump can handle a wide range of viscosities, from low-viscosity fluids to highly viscous, shear-sensitive substances. The pump provides continuous, pressure-stable, and low-pulsation conveyance, ensuring consistent and reliable performance.

The NEMO MY Magnetically Coupled Pump offers the significant advantage of a maintenance-free sealing system. The magnetic coupling eliminates the need for constant sealing pressure and fluid level monitoring. This pump, specifically designed for handling slurries, can efficiently manage products with viscosities up to 20,000 cps. The pump is also compliant with ATEX and can be used in potentially explosive atmospheres without problems.

With the introduction of the NEMO R. MY Magnetically Coupled Pump, NETZSCH continues to set the standard for innovative, high-performance pumping solutions. This new pump reflects NETZSCH's commitment to providing safe, reliable, and efficient products that meet the evolving needs of various industries.