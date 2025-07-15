Neuraxpharm and Dizlin announce co-development agreement

Neuraxpharm, a European specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and Dizlin Pharmaceuticals, a Swedish R&D company focused on late-stage Parkinson’s disease (PD), has announced a strategic global co-development agreement for Infudopa SubC.

Infudopa SubC is a next-generation, wearable drug-device therapy that is designed to offer a user-friendly, flexible, and physiologically sound alternative to existing advanced Parkinson's treatments.

This agreement marks a pivotal milestone for Neuraxpharm as it enters the drug-device space with its first-ever combination therapy, reinforcing its commitment to pioneering innovation in CNS and addressing some of the most pressing unmet needs in neurological care.

PD is the fastest-growing neurological condition worldwide, currently affecting over 10 million people. Global prevalence is expected to double to 20 million by 2050. For many patients, oral medication loses effectiveness as the disease advances, leaving patients facing disabling motor fluctuations that are better treated by device-aided therapies like Infudopa SubC. Neuraxpharm’s collaboration with Dizlin is a transformative advancement for PD patients, ensuring access to a therapy that is not only effective but also practical and empowering.

Under the terms of this agreement, Neuraxpharm will actively participate in the co-development of the product to ensure its global availability and will receive global exclusive commercialisation rights for Infudopa SubC in Europe, countries outside Europe where it has a direct presence, and via partners in other territories, such as US or Japan, to be agreed by both parties.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, said: “Our partnership with Dizlin is a powerful step towards reshaping the future of Parkinson’s care. Infudopa SubC® is more than a therapy — it’s a life-changing solution, effectively and practically delivering treatment to PD patients. This collaboration reflects our unwavering mission to bring forward differentiated, breakthrough solutions for people living with CNS disorders.”

Björn Velin, CEO of Dizlin Pharmaceuticals, added: “Dizlin Pharmaceuticals is very pleased to have entered into an agreement with a well-established and highly reputable pharmaceutical company specialising in the central nervous system – specifically Parkinson’s disease – and with a strong commercial organisation.

“We are committed to bringing our products to market quickly – and confident of being successful in this regard – so that more patients in the advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease can gain access to this possibility of enhancing their life quality and functioning.”