Neuraxpharm and Pharmathen enter into strategic co-development agreement

Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm) and Pharmathen have announced a strategic alliance to co-develop new long-acting injectable therapies within the psychiatry field under Pharmathen’s long-acting therapeutic technologies (LATT) program.

Under this agreement, Neuraxpharm will have exclusive rights to commercialise these therapies in Europe, and in countries outside of Europe where the group has a direct presence, while Pharmathen will have exclusive rights for North America and all other countries not covered by Neuraxpharm.

Pharmathen’s LATT program uses its proprietary technologies to replace traditionally available short acting dosage forms, such as tablets or injectables, into longer acting injectable therapies to address unmet needs of prescribers and patients. LATT support better long-term control of symptoms, provide greater patient compliance, and improved convenience in the treatment of patients.

Pharmathen, with a proven track record in the development and launch of LAI products globally, will be the technological, manufacturing and supply partner. Neuraxpharm with its long-proven commercialisation expertise for CNS products in Europe will register and market the products across Europe and other direct Neuraxpharm markets. Neuraxpharm is now established in more than 20 European countries, with affiliates in Latin America, the Middle East, and a global network of distributors.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO, said: “Today’s announcement reflects our ongoing commitment to bringing innovative solutions to CNS patients in Europe and beyond. These are well established therapies, but we are bringing them to the market in a new format, which will offer patients greater flexibility and control in how they manage what are often challenging conditions.”