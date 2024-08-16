NorthStar and Convergent Expands Collaboration with its Prostate Cancer Treatment

× Expand Convergent’s CONV01-α is being developed as a new treatment for prostate cancer. Credit: NMK-Studio/Shutterstock.

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes (NorthStar) and Convergent Therapeutics (Convergent) are set to expand its collaboration relating to the CONV01-a treatment for prostate cancer. The duo explains its new drug by detailing that “CONV01-a is a prostate-specific membrane antigen-targeted monoclonal antibody attached to Ac-225.”

As part of the agreement, NorthStar will supply Convergent with environmentally friendly, high purity non-carrier-added Ac-225 to be used in the prostate cancer drug. Additionally, NorthStar will conduct research and development in the hope of discovering further innovations for CONV01-a and other Convergent assets.

Frank Scholz, CEO of NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, said, “At NorthStar, our passion is to reduce technological and operational barriers to help companies like Convergent Therapeutics not only secure a reliable source of Ac-225 but manufacture a finished, patient-ready drug product and continue to develop new and additional therapeutic indications for the patients who need new and better medicines.”

He concluded, “We are proud to be supporting Convergent and look forward to working with them to help make new medicines like CONV01-a therapeutic reality.”

Earlier this year, Convergent received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its investigational new drug application (which relates to CONV01-a). This allows Convergent to proceed with Phase II studies while also expanding its clinical development of CONV01-a.

The potential prostate cancer treatment contains Ac-225, which is an alpha-emitting radionuclide, which works to break double-strand DNA, killing cancerous cells. There is also a minimised threat to healthy surrounding cells, as alpha particles work at short range. While this current application focuses on prostate cancer, in the future it could work to treat other types of cancer.