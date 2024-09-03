Novartis Gives $20M to Lindy Biosciences to Improve Biologic Delivery

Expand Novartis headquarters.

Novartis and Lindy Biosciences sign a licensing and collaboration agreement that will improve biologic delivery. The North Carolina-based biotech company will help deliver biologics via subcutaneous (SC) injections, which can be self-administered at home. As part of the agreement, Novartis will give a $20 million upfront payment to Lindy Biosciences.

Additionally, Lindy Biosciences is eligible to receive up to $934 million in additional payments from multiple targets after securing certain regulatory, development, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered single-digital royalties on net sales.

Deborah Bitterfield, CEO of Lindy Biosciences said: “We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Novartis. This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to enhancing patient care and marks a significant milestone as we take Lindy’s formulation technology into the clinic for the first time.”

Typically, antibody therapeutics are administered intravenously in a clinical setting which is expensive and inconvenient. Through the deal, Novartis gains exclusive access to the biotech company’s flagship microglassification technology. The solution works to transform biologic drugs into stable, micron-sized glassy particles, ensuring highly concentrated and stable formations. This will improve drug stability, minimise injection volumes, and allow for more convenient delivery methods.

Novartis is familiar with self-administered injectables, with multiple on the market already. But the company wishes to meet the demand for more patient-friendly treatment options, like those that can be self-administered at home. With this in mind, Lindy Biosciences insist its technology “has the potential to reduce healthcare costs while also improving patient comfort, convenience, and treatment compliance.”