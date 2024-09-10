Novartis Set for Major Expansion to Meet Radiopharmaceutical Demands

× Expand Novartis headquarters.

Novartis, a developer of radiopharmaceuticals currently selling Pluvicto and Lutathera to treat prostate and digestive tract cancers, has announced its upcoming expansion plans. Joining the company’s current facilities in New Jersey and Indianapolis, Novartis will break ground on a new site in California. Additionally, the Indianapolis facility will also receive an expansion.

Radiopharmaceuticals have the potential to provide precise delivery of radiation into tumours while sparing most of the surrounding healthy cells. However, these treatments are both complex and time-consuming to manufacture. But the demand for this type of treatment is only set to grow, so manufacturers must keep up.

By adding a third facility to the company’s portfolio will allow Novartis to meet any future demands it may face in the radiopharmaceuticals sector. Additionally, by expanding its manufacturing capabilities, Novartis will be more protected against any production suspensions, like those seen in May 2022.