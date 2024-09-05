Novavax Covid-19 Vaccine Receives Emergency FDA Approval

× Expand Tada Images Shutterstock 2426087669 Silver Spring, MD, USA - June 25, 2022: Closeup of the FDA sign seen at its headquarters campus in Silver Spring, Maryland. FDA is a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Novavax has announced that it has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The ruling relates to the updated version of its Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2705. This news follows similar decisions from the FDA regarding vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech.

By receiving EUA approval, the NVX-CoV2705 vaccine can be used for individuals 12 years and older. Novavax’s vaccine includes a monovalent component against the Omicron variant JN.1 strain of SARS-CoV-2.

John C Jacobs, CEO of Novavax said: “Our updated vaccine targets JN.1, the 'parent strain' of currently circulating variants, and has shown robust cross-reactivity against JN.1 lineage viruses, including KP.2.3, KP.3, KP.3.1.1 and LB.1.”

The latest wave of Covid-19 vaccine approvals follows the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’s vote on recommending a monovalent JN.1-lineage vaccine composition, with the new 2024-2025 vaccine formula being monovalent JN.1 vaccines.